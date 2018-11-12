× Huntsville’s new pedal pub ready for partiers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – This month, Huntsville’s first pedal pub the Rocket City Rover hit the streets. As Anna Gail Echols tests out the lights, her new business venture is ready to hit the road.

“It is a little surreal that it’s happened so fast,” Echols said.

Two months after getting approval from the city, a business loan, and having it built and shipped from Spain, Echols and her partner Victoria Moore are launching the new pedal bus.

“It’s kind of a low-pressure thing because you’re going slow, the steering easy, it’s like you’re driving a car at three miles an hour,” Echols said.

Echols is the captain of the 14-seat bike taking party-goers on a downtown loop.

“We’re dropping 14 people into an establishment for 15 minutes, then getting back on the road,” Echols said.

“It increases the attractiveness of the city by another level,” Tom Henken said. Henken is the revolving loan fund coordinator for TARCOG and helped secure the small business loan for Rocket City Rover.

Rocket City Rover is the first of its kind for Huntsville. Business leaders and tourism experts expect a few more may not be far behind.

Right now, you can catch Rocket City Rover on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights. You can find more information about the bike and how to book a spot at the group’s Facebook page.