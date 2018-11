HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville police are investigating an apparent armed robbery at the Waffle House in Jones Valley on Bailey Cove Rd.

According to officials, three suspects believed to be teenagers, went into the 24-hour restaurant chain with guns and took $500 and cell phones off of two customers.

Huntsville police say dogs were able to track the scent of the suspects to the Legacy Farm Apartments but lost the scent from there.

Authorities say they are waiting to get surveillance video.