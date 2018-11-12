Gas Prices predicted to decrease until Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - As temperatures drop, it seems like gas prices in Huntsville are decreasing as well.

Gas prices in the state are lower today than the state average last year. AAA says Alabama is seeing prices decrease and trends show they should keep going down up until Thanksgiving.

"We've seen them drop about six cents in the last week here in Alabama," said Clay Ingram of AAA Alabama. "Our state average was about $2.49 about a week ago. We're at $2.43 today."

According to Gasbuddy, Huntsville's gas prices ranged anywhere from $2.33 per gallon to $2.69 per gallon on Monday.

AAA says there is a good reason for that decrease.

"Its, amazing the types of things that can affect our prices but demand is usually the big thing and this is the time of year where we`ve got summer travel season well behind us and demand is dropping," Ingram said.

As Thanksgiving approaches, people traveling by car may see gas prices in Alabama lower than $2.49 per gallon.

Ingram said typically what happens is prices drop until Thanksgiving and then start to plateau.

AAA encourages drivers to use mobile apps that give them the best prices ahead of traveling to save even more money this upcoming holiday travel season.