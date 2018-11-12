Catholics to name suspected abusers in Alabama, Mississippi

A statement from Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi of Mobile says each of the four Catholic dioceses in the two states will release the names of people who were removed from ministry after being accused of abuse.

Diocese offices are located in Birmingham plus Jackson and Biloxi in Mississippi, and the archdiocese is in Mobile.

Rodi’s statement says the Mobile office will release names involved in accusations dating back to 1950.

The statement was released Thursday by Rodi. It does not say when the names will be made public. It says clergy personnel files from nearly seven decades are being examined.