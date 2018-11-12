Brindlee Mountain Fire Apparatus honors 99-year-old WWII veteran

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNION GROVE, Ala. - Greeted by flashing fire truck lights and waving flags, Mr. Edwin Grady arrived at the Brindlee Mountain Fire Apparatus to be honored for his service Monday afternoon.

Grady, a 99-year-old World War II veteran, was proud to share his military history. Unlike some veterans, Grady actually served in the United States Navy and the United States Air Force.

"He served in the Navy and the Air Force after World War II was over," said White. "So he told us a little bit about his battles, and as we talked to him we thought, 'you know what? It'd be really cool if we invited him to our shop and just honored him with a luncheon one day, on Veterans Day.'"

Grady said he didn't anticipate being honored at all.

"Words can't express it. I didn't expect this and don't deserve it, but I'm glad it happened," Grady said.

The entire staff of the Brindlee Mountain Fire Apparatus gathered to have lunch with Grady and a few other veterans.

In a prayer before lunch, White thanked God for all of this country's veterans.

"Thank you so much for Mr. Grady and all of our veterans, Father, whether near or far away. Thank you for the sacrifice that they've made, some of them the ultimate sacrifice, and I just pray for Your blessings on all of them," White said.

And Grady said he's proud to have served this country through the good and bad.