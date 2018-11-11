× Veterans Day deals and discounts

On November 11th we celebrate the service of U.S. military veterans. Check out some of these Veterans Day deals and discounts!

Applebee’s will allow veterans and active military to select a free meal from a limited menu on Veterans Day. Proof of service is required.

Little Caesars Pizza on Sunday, November 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., will let veterans and active military members receive a free $5 HOT-N-READY® Lunch Combo.

Shoney’s is offering up a free all-you-care-to-eat breakfast to all veterans and active duty military members on Veterans Day from 6 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Texas Roadhouse on Sunday, November 11, will let military personnel and veterans select from a free special veterans lunch menu, including a beverage and sides.

Golden Corral on Monday, November 12 will offer a sit-in “thank you” dinner for military veterans, retirees and active duty members.

Outback Steakhouse on Sunday, November 11 will offer veterans a free Bloomin’ Onion and a beverage. Additionally, military members will receive 10% off their check.

Red Robin on Sunday, November 11 will offer all veterans and active duty military members a free Red’s Tavern Double burger with Bottomless Steak Fries for Veteran’s Day.

IHOP All active duty and retired Veterans are invited to come in and enjoy Free Red, White, & Blue Pancakes Friday, November 12.

Dunkin’ Donuts On November 11, Veterans and active duty military can enjoy a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide, no purchase necessary.

O’Charley’s O’Charley’s will honor our military on Veterans Day by offering veterans and active duty service members a free $9.99 entree at any location on November 11th. Additionally, O’Charley’s offers a 10 percent military discount all year long.

Ruby Tuesday This Veterans Day, all former and active duty service members of the military can enjoy a free appetizer.

Buffalo Wild Wings Free Wings All day long on Sunday, November 11, veterans and active duty military who dine at their local B-Dubs can receive a free small order of 10-12 traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries. At participating U.S. locations only.

Starbucks On Veterans Day, active duty service members, reservists, veterans and military spouses are invited to enjoy a free Tall Brewed Coffee.