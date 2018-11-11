Soaking Rainfall Likely Monday

A lot of Veteran’s Day events scheduled for Monday are being cancelled due to the weather, and for good reason: widespread, soaking rainfall is expected across the Tennessee Valley throughout the day Monday. The rain is going to spread over the Gulf states Sunday night as a developing area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico approaches the coast. This low pressure system is going to bring a lot of moisture with it, setting us up for a lot of rain!

Essentially, it’s going to start raining early Monday morning and not stop until Monday evening. The rain could get heavy at times, and we can’t rule out an isolated thunderstorm either. For most of us though, it’s just going to be chilly, gray, and wet all day long. With the clouds and rain over us, temperatures will spend the entirety of Monday in the 40s.

By the time drier air gets to us on Tuesday, we’ll have picked up 1-2 inches of rain, although higher amounts closer to 2.5 inches are possible mainly over eastern Alabama.

Chilly Air Settles Back In: Much cooler air rushes back in right behind the system bringing us rain on Monday. That cooler air could come in fast enough to turn a few raindrops into snowflakes in middle Tennessee, but that’s very unlikely to happen in Southern Tennessee or North Alabama. While we won’t get in on the snow chances this week, we will definitely be feeling like winter!

Any leftover spotty showers will clear out by Tuesday afternoon, leaving us with a chilly and raw day. Temperatures will hang out in the 30s and low 40s through Tuesday with a breezy north wind making it feel like we’re near freezing all day!

A widespread freeze is possible both Wednesday and Thursday morning of this week before temperatures start to warm up some. We’ll start to approach the 60s for highs again by next weekend.