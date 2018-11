PULASKI, Tenn. — Dr. Tesa Reeves with Family Dentistry will be hosting their tenth annual free dental day Nov. 16.

Adults and children are welcome to take part in the event starting at 7 a.m. on a first come, first serve basis. Registration begins at 6 a.m. Childcare will be available.

Choose between one free cleaning, filling or extraction. Family Dentistry is located on 217 W. Jefferson Street in Pulaski, Tenn.

For more information about the event, call 931-292-2691 or click here.