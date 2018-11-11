Political strategist reflects on Election Day

The midterm elections are mostly in the books, especially in Alabama.

Political strategist James Lomax, who has worked on campaigns for both Democrats and Republicans, says there is something that jumps out at him when he considers last Tuesday.

“Well the red state got a little redder Steve, which is a little bit absurd to hear because this is one of the most red states in the whole United States. And it actually furthered the belief that Trump is popular in the state of Alabama. A lot of people wanted this to be a referendum on Trump and it was. What you saw was Democrats believing that they would jump on the blue wave when Doug Jones kind of came into power in 2016. It just quite frankly didn’t happen. The red state got a little redder. It became a red wall rather than a blue wave.”

You can watch our full Leadership Perspectives interview with political strategist James Lomax below.