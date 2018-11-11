We are nearly two weeks into November, and already the Tennessee Valley has received well more than the average rainfall we expect for the eleventh month of the year. Huntsville has received double the normal rainfall, and Muscle Shoals is over an inch above average.

And yet more rain (as much as 1.5 to 3 inches) is on the way! If the month of November is starting to feel like a Guns N Roses music video, just remember that “nothin’ lasts forever, even cold November Rain.”

You’ll want to hold on to that lyric, as yet more heavy showers and cold temperatures move into the region Wednesday night into Thursday.

Another low pressure system will develop near the Gulf, pulling more moisture into the region and wrapping cold air into it. Unfortunately, it will not be cold enough to snow (with temperatures once again in the low to mid 40s), but it will be a cold November rain.

FINALLY drying out, and slightly warmer for the weekend

The rain will *finally* exit the Tennessee Valley Thursday night, allowing us to enjoy some sunshine Friday afternoon and into the weekend ahead. Temperatures will still be in the low 50s — about 10 to 15 degrees below average. Click here to read more details within our forecast discussion.