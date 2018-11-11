× North Pole coming to Limestone Flea Market

MADISON, Ala. – The North Pole is coming to Madison.

The Limestone Flea Market will be hosting a Christmas Village starting November 24.

Until Christmas, the community can follow a snowflake trail to the North Pole, where Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be waiting.

According to a news release, this year’s village will be the final one. It is dedicated to the memory of Candy Jones, who was an owner of the village.

Cash donations will be accepted, with all the funds raised going to local veterans.