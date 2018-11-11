× New jewelry store coming to Athens

ATHENS, Ala. – A new business is coming to Athens.

According to a news release, Tammy’s Fine Jewelry will be opening on Market Street on December 1.

Owner Tammy Raney expressed her excitement about being able to serve the Athens community.

“I am very passionate about the Athens Square I have such wonderful memories as a child growing up in Athens and shopping on the square,” she stated in a news release. “With all of the wonderful improvements that have been made around the square it’s thriving again and such a beautiful place. I want to help create those same memories for my customers. They will always get that hometown experience and exceptional customer service with us.”

Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson expressed her excitement about having another local business in Athens.

“We are thrilled to add Tammy’s Fine Jewelry to our family of Downtown merchants,” she stated in a news release. “Tammy Raney and her associates have years of experience in the jewelry business. They will provide unique jewelry selections and high quality personal service that will help you select those perfect pieces.”