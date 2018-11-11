Huntsville teacher sees the full rainbow thanks to generous students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The musical director at Lee High School received a big surprise Friday.

As the students worked on their production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, the theatre company learned that teacher, Tyler Henderson, can't see colors.

The students decided to raise money and ended up purchasing special glasses allowing the second-year teacher and Lee High alumnus to see in color for the first time. They took video of the experience, and shared it on social media and with WHNT News 19.

In the video, you can see students leading Henderson into the room. The troupe is singing a song from the show.

Henderson appears overcome with emotion as he puts the glasses on for the first time.

"Yeah, it works!" he says in the video, as students laugh and cheer. "Thank you so much. Guys, thank you," he says, and students rush to embrace him in a group hug among the multi-colored balloons by his feet.

The glasses got to the school earlier than expected, so the students were able to give him the gift on Friday. They organized the entire thing, and even invited his mom to be there for the moment.

We hope to learn more about this story later on in the week.

The theatre troupe posted on Facebook, "You helped us see our colors. Now, we're helping you see yours."