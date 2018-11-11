Huntsville students prepping for tests with the help of tutor Sharron White

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Most high school students take the ACT and SAT tests as they near graduation and all that pressure to succeed can be tough on kids. Some students in Huntsville are already preparing and say their tutor's class isn't your typical study session.

That's where Sharron White comes in. Ms. Sharron runs the tutoring service SWATG or Students Working Ahead To Graduate.

"Definitely be prepared to take this class seriously because it determines your future," said Carolyn Scruggs-Webster, one of Ms. Sharron's students and a senior at Sparkman High School.

This class is no joke; it's five to six days a week for the whole school year preparing 7th through 12th graders for the ACT, SAT and more, and all of that hard work is making a difference.

"I've improved with many different things, not just the ACT. I have more confidence and it also helped me with just school in general," said Gabriel Henderson, a senior at Sparkman. "I already have study skills but building upon the study skills I already have and just becoming a better student."

"I'm helping someone. Someone helped me when I was in high school. The best part about this program is when a student calls me and says, 'Ms. Sharron I got this scholarship to go to college' or 'Can I get your address, so I can send you an invitation to my high school graduation,'" White said.

Ms. Sharron isn't just a teacher; she's a mentor and a friend and that's what her students say is the best part about her class.

"Sometimes you just need someone to keep it real with you, especially when we`re young we need guidance and she really helps us with that," said Zavier Jackson, a senior at Buckhorn High School.

"She treats us like the young adults that we are. She doesn't baby us, she just tells us the truth and that means a lot," Henderson said.

Ms. Sharron's main goal is to build up her students' study strategies so they can get into their dream schools and earn scholarships, but she also wants to prepare them for life after they leave her classroom.

Ms. Sharron told WHNT News 19 that she has students that now play in the NFL, others playing overseas and some are now working for big name companies.

She says they always come back to her and say that she's the person that pushed them to get to the next level.