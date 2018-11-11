Alabama Congressional delegation reflects on week in politics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - After an exhausting and eventful week in politics, we met with members of the Alabama Congressional delegation to hear what they think is coming next in Washington.

Representative Mo Brooks (R-5th District) and Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) each spoke to us from the Madison County Hall of Heroes induction. We asked them to reflect on the forced resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and recent elections.

"I think the only surprise was that it happened as quickly as it did," Sen. Jones said of Sessions' firing.

"I don't know what Jeff Sessions is going to do next, but I do want to wish him the best at whatever adventure he embarks on," Rep. Brooks commented.

Now, for the first time in 8 years, Democrats have control in the House of Representatives with the majority.

Rep. Brooks anticipates a shift in priorities.

He predicted, "Democrats will try to shift funding from things like national defense, perhaps things like nasa, to welfare programs since that's what their base vote wants."

He said he also wonders what this means for the President.

"I anticipate that there will be an unending series of hearings designed to try and embarrass President Trump with either real or imagined accusations and evidence," he said.

On the other hand, Sen. Jones thinks this could be the beginning of bipartisanship.

"I mean if you look back at history this is an opportunity for everyone to really reach across the aisle and get things done and legislate. If people just you know want to try to take a stand it's not going to work. We wont get anything done," he stated.

When it comes to elections Jones said even though there was not a "blue wave," Democrats did cause a stir in the midterms. Meanwhile, Republicans took home the wins in most races across Alabama.