‘What day is it?’ Florida cops rescue lost camel on hump day

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – It’s not every day you see a camel walking down the road, but that’s what happened on Wednesday morning in Florida.

Miami-Dade police told the Miami Herald the camel was roaming around Southwest 194th Avenue and Southwest 211th Street at around 9 a.m. in the Redland area.

The Only in Dade Facebook page posted video with the caption “Anybody in the #redlands area missing a #camel?”

Miami-Dade police caught up with the animal, which had been reported missing by a local resident.

The officers took time to have a little fun and take pictures with the animal, tweeting, “What day is it? Today, we helped this camel reunite with its rightful owner. Yes, you read that right, #MDPD helped a camel on 🐫 day! #HappyHumpDay”