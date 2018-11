× Weather forces cancellations of Veterans Day Ceremonies

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- Several area Veterans Day Ceremonies have been canceled due to the forecast of foul weather. This is a running list, so if you hear of any other cancellations, please let us know.

Huntsville’s Veterans Day Parade, originally scheduled for Monday, November 12 at 11:00 a.m., however, the Veterans Parade Breakfast will go on as scheduled, with the Veterans Memorial Museum open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Florence’s Veterans Day Parade, originally scheduled for Monday, November 12 at 11:00 a.m.

Fort Payne’s Veterans Day Parade, originally scheduled for Monday, November 12 at 4:00 p.m.