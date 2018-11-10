× Tent City Project coming back to Huntsville for 10th year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – With the winter weather coming in, the men and women living on the streets in our area will have to live through some freezing temperatures.

Homelessness is on the rise in Huntsville and Madison County and right now there are more than 500 displaced citizens in our area.

The Tent City Project started in 2008 and it aims to help those who are homeless in our area by supplying clothes, food and other necessities.

The 2018 Tent City Project is set for Saturday, December 22 and they’re accepting donations until December 16.

If you’d like to donate to the Tent City Project, you can take items to their drop off locations.

GREATER HUNTSVILLE AREA:

1. Berney Office Solutions (Research Park) 335 Quality Circle Set. F HSV 35806

2. Functional Chiropractic (Southside) 11220 Memorial Parkway SW HSV 35803

3. 333 Designs (Under the covered awning) 2362 Whitesburg Drive HSV 35801

4. Side Tracks Music Hall (Downtown) 415 E.Church St NW #12-13 HSV 35801

5.Arlington Dentistry (Hwy 20 Area Madison) 119 Arlington Dr Madison 35758

6.Dean Dental (Hwy 20-Slaughter Area) 7736 Hwy 20 Suite #2 HSV 35806

SHOALS AREA:

1. Economy Carpet- 105 Avalon Ave. Muscle Shoals

2. Boxcar Cafe- 220 N. Nashville Ave. Sheffield

3. Sheffield VFW- 419 N Raleigh Ave Sheffield

DECATUR AREA:

Absolute Nutrition- 901-C Wimberly Dr SW 35603

CULLMAN:

Liberty National- 107 1st Ave SW 35055