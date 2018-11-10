× One person dead, another injured in Guntersville crash

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – A two car accident has claimed the life of a person.

According to Guntersville Police, a commercial vehicle and car crashed at the intersection of US Highway 431 and LB Wallace Drive earlier Saturday afternoon.

Authorities stated that one person was killed and another was critically injured.

WHNT News 19 has confirmed that one of the vehicles involved was a moving truck from the moving company Two Men and a Truck

In a statement, Joe Hollingsworth, the owner of the Huntsville Two Men and a Truck franchise expressed his sadness.

“We are devastated to learn that one of our fellow franchises was involved in the accident. Each franchise is independently owned and operated and the location involved the accident was from Columbus, Georgia. Any formal statement would need to come from them.”

WHNT News 19 is working to gather more information.