It’s Time To Start Preparing For Cold Weather!

This weekend is going to serve as a good reminder that it’s not too early to start getting ready for winter! If you’ve managed to make it through fall without seeing a freeze or frost yet, that likely ends early Sunday morning. That means you need to start thinking about how to prepare for the winter chill.

For Your Home: If the temperature is expected to drop below freezing, you’ll need to let your faucet drip to prevent pipes from freezing. You can also open the cabinets where pipes are found to allow warm air to circulate around them.

You might already be turning on heating systems for the first time this season too, but before blasting the heat make sure the system is cleaned and safe. Fireplaces, chimneys, and heating vents should be cleaned out to make sure there’s no flammable debris left behind.

For your furry friends: Make sure pets have a safe and warm place to go. They need to stay hydrated and you should keep an eye on any small pets for signs that they need to be warmed up, such as shivering.

For animals that can’t be brought in easily, like livestock, just make sure they have a covered shelter and can find protection from the wind.

Before You Go: Brace yourself not only for the temperature, but for the wind chill too. The wind can make it feel significantly colder than what the thermometer shows. This is because the wind whisks away the heat your body tries to produce to keep you warm.

If you need be outside be sure to dress in layers and cover as much skin as possible with gloves, scarves, and hats.

On The Go: Allow your car to warm up as starting it in the cold is harder on the battery. You also want to keep your gas tank at least half full so that you can stay warm if you become stranded (This can also prevent condensation from freezing in the gas tank, which makes it more difficult for your car to start).

It’s also a good idea to pack a winter safety kit for your car. This should include some nonperishable snacks, water, and a blanket.

All the time: Make sure you stay updated on the latest forecast! We’ll post regular updates on our discussion page. Live Alert 19 will also alert you anytime a cold weather advisory, watch, or warning is issued.