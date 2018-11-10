× Huntsville Veterans Day Parade canceled Monday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Due to weather conditions Monday, Huntsville’s Veterans Day Parade has been canceled.

The parade was scheduled for Monday, November 12 at 11 a.m.

Cold and wet weather is expected to last most of Monday, so the Veterans Week Planning Committee determined it was in everyone’s best interest to cancel the parade.

The cancellation extends to all pre-Parade events that were to take place in Veterans Memorial Park on Monroe Street from 10 – 11 AM.

VETERANS PARADE BREAKFAST: For people who have already bought tickets (or otherwise personally invited) to the Veterans Breakfast to honor Blue Star and Gold Star families, the Breakfast will continue as planned at the Roundhouse Depot Monday morning. This is a sold-out indoor, pre-paid event, for ticket-holders only.

VETERANS MEMORIAL MUSEUM: The U.S. Veterans Memorial Museum at 2060 Airport Road SW, will be open on Monday from 10 am – 4 pm. For more information, click here.