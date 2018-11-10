Grab your family and enjoy ‘Supper with Santa’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- A Huntsville holiday event is back by popular demand!

Supper with Santa is returning to EarlyWorks Children's Museum. This is your family's chance to meet Santa in person and enjoy some great food!

The event is sponsored by the EarlyWorks Society and will be held at EarlyWorks Grand Hall. It will take November 26, 27, 28, and 29 with two dinner time options each night at 5 and 6:30pm.

Tickets are $15 per person and include admission to Santa's Village to be used through December. You will also be able to get buy one get one free ticket to The Nutcracker at the event.

For more information about Supper with Santa and to purchase tickets,