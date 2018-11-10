Good Hope took on JPII Friday, November 9. Good Hope won 62-28.
Good Hope vs JPII – Playoffs: Round 1
-
Pelham vs Hartselle – Playoffs: Round 1
-
Anniston vs Deshler – Playoffs: Round 1
-
Hewitt-Trussville vs James Clemens – Playoffs: Round 1
-
Alexandria vs Madison Academy – Playoffs: Round 1
-
Mountain Brook vs Austin – Playoffs: Round 1
-
-
Minor vs Muscle Shoals – Playoffs: Round 1
-
Boaz vs East Limestone – Playoffs: Round 1
-
Oxford vs Hazel Green – Playoffs: Round 1
-
North Jackson is this week’s Pep Rally of the Week winner
-
Flood threat ends, but rain continues through Thursday
-
-
Week 10 Top 5 Plays
-
Toys for Tots registration deadlines are near!
-
Hotter weather in the short-term, rain looking more likely soon!