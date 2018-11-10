Flint River Dental in Huntsville offering free services for veterans without insurance Nov. 10

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A Huntsville dental office wants to thank our local veterans by offering them free services Nov. 10.

Flint River Dental on Winchester Road will open Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. to provide free dental exams, radiographs, cleanings, fillings and extractions on a first come first serve basis.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Services are reserved for those without dental insurance.

Coffee will be provided as well as snacks and games. For more on the Veterans Dental Day, click here.