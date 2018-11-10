Boaz faced off against East Limestone Friday, November 9. Indians won 53 - 33.
Boaz vs East Limestone – Playoffs: Round 1
-
Oxford vs Hazel Green – Playoffs: Round 1
-
East Limestone vs. Athens – Week 5
-
East Limestone vs. Scottsboro – Week 4
-
Brewer vs. East Limestone – Week 8
-
Pelham vs Hartselle – Playoffs: Round 1
-
-
Anniston vs Deshler – Playoffs: Round 1
-
Hewitt-Trussville vs James Clemens – Playoffs: Round 1
-
Alexandria vs Madison Academy – Playoffs: Round 1
-
Mountain Brook vs Austin – Playoffs: Round 1
-
Minor vs Muscle Shoals – Playoffs: Round 1
-
-
Talladega County Central vs Falkville – Playoffs: Round 1
-
Weaver vs Westminster Christian- Playoffs: Round 1
-
Good Hope vs JPII – Playoffs: Round 1