Athens North Pole Stroll named to Southeast Tourism Society’s Top 20

ATHENS, Ala – The Athens North Pole Stroll has been named to the Southeast Tourism Society’s list of Top 20 Events.

According to a news release, STS President and CEO Bill Hardman recognizes the local value of events on the list.

“These events are important to the economic vitality of our communities and this is a way for us to acknowledge the time and resources organizers have tirelessly spent to create memories for their attendees,” Hardman stated.

The Athens North Pole Stroll takes place every year in Big Spring Memorial Park, with Christmas trees decorated all across the park for the public to enjoy. Santa himself always makes an appearance for one night during the event, and this year is no exception.

The event runs from December 1 to 30, with the park closing at midnight daily. Santa will make his appearance on December 15 from 5-7 p.m. Children will be able to give him their Christmas list and everybody will be part of a reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

Admission is free.