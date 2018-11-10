× 1 killed in 2-vehicle wreck in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Huntsville Police confirm a person died in a two-vehicle wreck Saturday morning.

Authorities say the crash took place on Madison Boulevard and County Line Ride after a pickup truck rear-ended a FedEx truck. Eastbound lanes of Madison Blouvard were closed temporarily as crews cleared the roadway.

Police say though the crash happened in Limestone County, HPD will be handling the investigation.

