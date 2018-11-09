West Madison Elementary Third Grade Kidcam!

Third graders are some of my favorite people in the world. They know enough to have fun with science, but there’s still enough to learn that you can see their eyes light up when you show them something or teach them something they’ve never heard of before. These Third Graders from West Madison Elementary showed out today: smart, engaged students who reflect the high standards of the school.

Thanks for having me out to visit Friday!

Want Us to Visit Your School? It's fun for us to get out of the office and visit with schools and social groups.

-Jason

