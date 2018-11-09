Wall collapses, injures 5 Oakman High School football players

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. — Several football players are in the hospital Friday evening after a wall collapsed onto them at Pike County High School.
Oakman High School Principal Patrick Gann told ABC 33/40 that five football players were in the visitor’s side locker room at PCHS when the brick wall fell on them while sitting on a bench.
Following the incident, the principal left for the hospital. The players are undergoing MRIs and CAT Scans, according to 33/40. The extent of their injuries is known.
The Oakman High School versus Pike County High School football game has been postponed until 7 p.m. Monday.
Courtesy: Daily Mountain Eagle