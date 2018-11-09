Six veterans inducted into Madison County Hall of Heroes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala -- Veterans Day is Sunday and local organizations are already honoring the men and women who have served our country.

Friday night an annual veterans dinner was held at the VBC.

Six veterans were inducted into the Madison County Hall of Heroes. Every single veteran that was inducted into the Hall of Heroes had risked their life to save the lives of others. They are recipients of valor awards or higher. The Madison County Military Heritage Commision find these veterans, tells their stories and displays them at the courthouse for residents to see.

"So that you and your kids get to go down there and read about, not just heroes that don't really exist, but they're right here in Huntsville Madison County," 2018 Veterans Week Chairman Max Bennett said.

Two of Alabama's congressional delegates were there for the event. Representative Mo Brooks and Senator Doug Jones shook the hand of each veteran as they were inducted. During the course of the evening, World War II veterans were honored. Veterans were also inducted into the Purple Heart Hall of Fame.

Organizers of this event say they hope people remember that freedom isn't free and people take a moment to thank veterans for their service.