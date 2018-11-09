× Sam & Greg’s Pizzeria location in downtown Huntsville closing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Sam & Greg’s Pizzeria is leaving the courthouse square in downtown Huntsville.

The owners of the business posted on Facebook Friday that the building owner, MAG Properties LLC, would not be renewing the restaurant’s lease.

“We are simply being told to move out so that the upstairs can be renovated for lease as office space,” the owners said on Facebook.

The restaurant first opened on the north side of the courthouse square 12 years ago. In addition to pizza, they also have a wide assortment of gelato.

Just an hour after the announcement, the Facebook post had hundreds of comments from people sharing memories of eating there.

“Me and my boyfriend had our first date there and ended up talking for 6 hours in the corner over pizza,” one poster said. “I have taken so many friends here for dinner and it’s one of my favorite places to go with my dad.”

Other commenters expressed their displeasure with the business being ousted.

“

WHNT News 19 is working to contact the building’s owners for comment.

Sam and Greg’s also has a location at 364 Hughes Road in Madison.