Redstone Federal Credit Union receives BBB Torch Award

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama hosted the 21st Annual Torch Awards for Ethics at the Jackson Center on Friday, and businesses from all across North Alabama were in attendance.

Seven students from area high schools were presented with $1,000 Torch Scholarships, awarded based on community service, academics, as well as an essay.

Five local businesses received the prestigious Torch Award, awarded to companies dedicated to the highest standards of leadership and character ethics.

One of the businesses recognized was Redstone Federal Credit Union. President/CEO Joseph H. Newberry cited the credit union’s mission as the reason behind their success.

“Redstone Federal and all of its employees, our volunteers, and our directors really believe in the values of Redstone and we follow those everyday because we’re all about people helping people,” he said. “This award is one of the highest awards Redstone’s ever received, so we’re very honored and humbled.”

The businesses that received the award were: