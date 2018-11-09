× No Questions Asked: Free shopping day for families in need

MADISON, Ala. – With the cold weather coming in, you and your family might be in need of some new winter clothes but those coats and sweaters can be pretty pricey.

The Monrovia Church of Christ has a program called the Closet at Monrovia that’s helping families in need stay warm this winter.

Since opening their doors in 2012, the Closet at Monrovia has given away almost 70,000 clothing items to community members in need.

“It’s, of course, a blessing to us to be able to help someone in need and we hope it’s a blessing to them as well,” said Bryan Bates, director of the Closet Ministry.

Acts 20 is something that this church congregation lives by and they help show it during their shopping days every year. They have clothes for everyone and the best part? It’s all free.

“It’s more blessed to give than to receive,” Bates said.

Twice a year, the Closet Ministry hosts a “free shopping day” with donated clothes for anyone who needs it for any reason: job loss, illness or other financial struggles.

No questions asked.

“Sometimes when someone is in a state when they’re in need that can be a difficult thing for them to deal with. It is a source of stress in their life and we want to reduce that,” Bates said.

Bates considers these shopping days as part of their calling and an opportunity to serve the community.

The free shopping day is Saturday, November 10 at Monrovia Church of Christ located at 595 Nance Road. The closet will be open from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.