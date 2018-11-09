Newly issued state licenses, non-driver IDs to feature 8 digits beginning Dec. 1

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) announced Monday that all newly issued licenses and non-driver IDs, effective Dec. 1, will now have eight digits.
The additional digit will be added due to the state’s growing population, according to ALEA. However, licenses containing seven numbers will not be affected.
If you have any questions or concerns, please call ALEA at 334-242-4400.
