Man charged in Decatur bank robbery

DECATUR, Ala. – A man has been charged with robbing a Decatur bank Thursday.

According to the Decatur Police Department, officers were called to a robbery at the Family Security Credit Union on 1305 Sixth Avenue SE on November 8.

Authorities said that they found Justin Deshawn Pickens carrying two large bags across the parking lot and detained him.

Authorities charged Pickens with first degree robbery and took him to the Morgan County Jail.

His bond was set at $60,000.