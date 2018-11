× Kitchen fire damages Huntsville home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Firefighters responded to a home on Dawson Terrace Friday morning. They arrived to see flames coming from the home.

Captain Frank McKenzie with the Huntsville Fire Department tells us the kitchen and living room had fire damage, the rest of the house had some smoke damage.

The residents weren’t home when the fire started.

There is no work on what started the fire.