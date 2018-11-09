Freeze Warning in Effect Friday night through Saturday morning in Alabama, Tennessee

Temperatures are forecast to fall into the upper 20s to low 30s Saturday morning, and the National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for much of Alabama as well as Tennessee.

This is mainly for agricultural purposes — any sensitive plants or crops that are not protected may be killed by the freeze.

It is advised to bring any sensitive house plants inside Friday night. A hard freeze is also likely Wednesday morning. Click here for more details from the forecast discussion.

Below is additional information from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HUNTSVILLE AL

229 AM CST FRI NOV 9 2018229 AM CST FRI NOV 9 2018

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY…

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HUNTSVILLE HAS ISSUED A FREEZE

WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY.

* TEMPERATURES…27 TO 32 DEGREES.

* TIMING…FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY.

* IMPACTS…SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION AND CROPS MAY BE KILLED

IN THESE CONDITIONS.

* LOCATIONS…PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND NORTHWEST

ALABAMA AND SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A FREEZE WARNING MEANS SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES ARE IMMINENT OR

HIGHLY LIKELY. THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS AND OTHER

SENSITIVE VEGETATION.