Focus Physiotherapy expands to second Huntsville location

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A business is expanding in the Rocket City.

Focus Physiotherapy Owner Jonathan Zecher was part of a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its second location on Highway 72.

"We`re really excited to be in the Huntsville community," he said.

According to Zecher, it's the staff of Focus that sets his business apart from the competition.

"We really hire people who take your progress and your health personally," he stated. "They really want to see you be successful and they look at your success as their success and they look at your struggles and failures as their struggles and failures."

At Focus, patients keep the same therapist every visit.

"That way we can make sure you`re making progress and if you`re not making progress, we`re able to quickly adjust what we`re doing and change our track," Zecher explained.

The owner of Focus Physiotherapy says their therapists travel across the country to train and learn from expert clinicians to bring patients here in Huntsville the best care possible.