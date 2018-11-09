Family of Decatur man killed in hit and run speaks out

DECATUR, Ala. — The family of Ricardo Brown spoke out Friday, pleading with the public to help find the driver who took his life.

The family said Ricardo Brown , who was affectionately known as “Wiggie”, was walking along 12th Avenue on October 28 in Decatur when a car hit him and kept going. Decatur Police said the incident happened at around 4:00am.

Paramedics arrived on the scene to transport Brown to the Decatur Morgan Hospital, where he died.

Brown’s cousin, Rhonda Jones, spoke exclusively to WHNT News 19 on behalf of her family. She said she just wishes the driver would’ve pulled over after hitting Brown.

“You could have stopped to see if he was okay. If it was an accident, it was an accident and if it wasn’t then I want justice to be served,” Jones said.

The family is concerned that the Decatur Police Department’s investigation into what actually happened has grown stagnant.

Emily Long, Public Information Liason for Decatur Police Department, said traffic homicide investigations generally take longer to solve.

“When we have a traffic homicide or a “THI” investigation as we call them, they’re usually very thorough and it does usually take a little while longer to pursue all those leads diligently,” Long said.

But, Brown’s family said even if the driver never turns himself in, there are still consequences.

“God has the last judgment, even if you don’t get caught,” Jones said. “You’re going to answer to Him regardless.”

Police are still trying to locate a white vehicle with damage to the right front bumper, hood and possibly windshield. They are unsure of the make or model.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the incident is urged to call the Decatur Police Department at 256-341-4600.