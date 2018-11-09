Decatur police searching for burglary suspect

DECATUR, Ala. – Police are looking for a man who they believe is responsible for a series of burglaries over the last two months.

Police released surveillance video images of a man Friday who they said was seen breaking into cars and homes in the area of Red Bank Road. The crimes happened in September and October, according to police, and they believe the man is responsible for other reported burglaries.

Anyone with information about who the suspect is can contact Detective Sparks at the Decatur Police Department at 256-341-4637 or cbsparks@decatur-al.gov.