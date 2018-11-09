Cribbins Aviation Symposium comes to Huntsville November 13

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The 46th Annual Joseph P. Cribbins Aviation Product Sustainment Symposium is coming to Huntsville. It will be at the Von Braun Center North Hall on November 13 & 14.

The theme for the symposium: “Preparing Army Aviation to Fight Tonight and Tomorrow”

The Symposium’s website says it “provides an annual forum for aviation operators, logisticians,project managers, research and development and key decision makers to gather information and better support the Warfighter.”

This symposium will be followed by the AAA Aircraft Survivability Equipment Symposium on November 15-16.

It’s described like this: “From Avionics and Survivability Equipment Repairers to Aviation Mission Survivability Officers to the project offices and policy makers, the results in training, materiel and doctrine have literally saved lives.”