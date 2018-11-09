Athens State’s Athenian Players present Hamlet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. -- Need weekend plans? One of the greatest English language plays ever written is on stage now in Decatur.

Written in the late 16th century, Hamlet is a poignant tale of regicide, family feuds, broken hearts, and vengeful ghosts.

Directed by Dr. Hugh Long, the play will run from November 8-10 and November 15-17 with performances at 7:30 p.m. each evening. Performances will take place at the Alabama Center for the Arts located on 133 2nd Avenue in Decatur.

Tickets are $15 for regular admission and $10 for seniors or students. They can be purchased in person at the Alabama Center for the Arts box office, by phone at (256) 260-3007, or online here.

The play runs approximately 2.5 hours.

If you visit some of the cast and crew's favorite local Downtown Decatur haunts (The Brick, Cross-Eyed Owl Brewery, The Railyard, Josie's, Mellow Mushroom, and Moe`s Barbeque...to name a few) during the week of the show, bring your receipt to the box office and receive $5.00 off the price of your ticket! One discount is allowed per person.