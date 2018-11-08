× Take a look at how a starving dog found in Jackson County is doing today

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Two weeks has made a big difference in the health of a dog found starved and barely able to walk at a Jackson County home.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office shared a picture Thursday of Jenny, the dog that was found at a home in Bryant. Jenny has gained 10 pounds since being found and had just been treated to a spa day at a groomer.

Authorities seized Jenny and another dog named Suzie from a home on County Road 831 in Bryant in late October. Both dogs were severely malnourished, they said, and an animal control officer said he could close his hands around Jenny’s midsection.

Jenny weighed 37 pounds after being seized — almost half what a veterinarian said she should weigh.

Her owners, Helena Michelle Moses and Joseph Lee Fisher, both 27, were arrested and charged with animal cruelty.