Pisgah High School student charged with making threat

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – A Pisgah High School student was arrested Wednesday and charged with making a threat at the school.

Joseph Berg, 18, was booked into the Jackson County Jail just before noon Wednesday on a charge of making a terrorist threat.

School resource officers found out Berg had made a threat and alerted school officials and investigators, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The nature of the threat wasn’t disclosed.

At last check, bond for Berg had not been set.