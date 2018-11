× Marshall County man convicted of distributing meth

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A federal jury convicted a Marshall County man of distributing meth, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Michael Pedro Andres, 31, was convicted after two days of testimony.

Andres was charged with distributing meth on two separate occasions in August 2017. He was arrested on Aug. 16, 2017, with almost a pound of meth in his possession, authorities said.

Andres is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 19 in Birmingham.