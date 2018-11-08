× Huntsville Hospital job applicants’ information could be at risk after data breach at recruiting firm

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A vendor that Huntsville Hospital uses for online job applications experienced a data breach. The breach could affect thousands across the country, but if you’ve applied to the hospital it could impact you too.

The hospital released this statement saying:

“Regrettably, we’ve learned that Jobscience, Inc., the vendor which we’ve used for online employment application services since 2006, had a data breach which may have involved information from individuals who applied for jobs at Huntsville Hospital. Because of this, notification letters are being sent to the affected persons. “Although we have no indication that any information has been misused in any way, out of an abundance of caution, we are offering identity theft protection to those job applicants whose Social Security Number may have been compromised.”

Huntsville Hospital will be sending letters out soon to employees and applicants letting them know that their information could have been reached by this data breach.

The hospital is also offering identity protection to anyone whose information may have been compromised.

Burr Ingram, a spokesperson for Huntsville Hospital, says there is no indication that any information has been misused in any way but there is a possibility.

WHNT News 19 has reached out to Jobscience about this data breach but as of Thursday afternoon, we have not gotten a response.