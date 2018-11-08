× Hungry? Bring your appetite to St. Thomas Episcopal Church Saturday for Lobsterfest 25

Huntsville, Ala, – Two-thousand fresh Maine lobsters, 400 whole slabs of freshly cooked ribs, 700+ pounds of BBQ and 200+ pounds of brisket.

It’s a menu worthy of a 25th anniversary celebration and that’s exactly what Saint Thomas Episcopal Church is planning.

Lobsterfest 25 is Saturday, November 10th from 10am – 6pm at the church, 12200 Bailey Cove Road.

Saint Thomas Episcopal started Lobsterfest in 1994 to raise money for its outreach programs. All proceeds benefit local and international charities.

Last year, $42,000 was raised. Half of that went to international charity efforts, including the Sloan Clinic in Delicias del Norte, Honduras – a year round medical clinic run by St. Thomas.

The balance went to Madison County Habitat for Humanity and First Stop Homeless Assistance Program.

In addition to the food, there are also local artisans and musicians – including Microwave Dave, Tony Mason, Roberta Silva and more.

Other fun includes a free activity area for children, the “Treasure Trove” (with crafts and other items for sale), a silent auction, furniture sale and a projector – so you don’t even have to miss the big game.

As for the food, you can visit the online store to place your order or just stop by the church Saturday. You can also call the Lobsterline at 256-880-0248.