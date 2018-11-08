× Florence police on scene of standoff

FLORENCE, Ala. – Police are on the scene of a standoff on Chisholm Road.

According to Florence police, officers responded to the 2300 block of Chisholm Road around 10:30 a.m. on a call about a person in mental distress. Police said they heard a gunshot inside the home when they tried to contact the man in the home.

Florence’s SWAT team is also on the scene.

People are being asked to avoid the area, which is near the intersection of Chisholm and Mars Hill roads.