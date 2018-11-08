× Dog food recalled due to possibly toxic levels of vitamin D

WASHINGTON – A St. Louis dog food maker is recalling some of its products after reports that the food had elevated levels of vitamin D that can make dogs sick.

Nutrisca is recalling certain bags of its Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food that was sold in stores nationwide, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The company has received three complaints of vitamin D toxicity from the food, the company said in an announcement. Dogs can show symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased urination and excessive drooling after consuming elevated levels of vitamin D, they said.

The recall affects:

4-pound bags with UPC 8-84244-12495-7

15-pound bags with UPC 8-84244-12795-8

28-pound bags with UPC 8-84244-12895-5

Anyone who has the food should take their dog to a veterinarian if the dog is showing symptoms of vitamin D toxicity. They’re asked to dispose of the food or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions can contact Nutrisca at 888-279-9420 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. CST Monday through Friday, or email the company at consumerservices@nutrisca.com.