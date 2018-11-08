Colder weather is sure, but a chance of snow? Really?

Get ready for the chill! We still expect temperatures to drop as low as the lower 30s on both Saturday morning and Sunday morning. Saturday looks like the coldest day with a high in the mid-40s. Saturday night into Sunday morning looks like the coldest night: lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s with frost looking more likely with a light wind.

Temperatures stay at or below 32ºF for at least 2-4 hours Saturday night, so if you would like to hang on to any plants you still have from the summer, bring them in this weekend!

Is it going to snow??? Probably not, but it’s happened before in November! Fifty-two years ago this week, four inches of snow fell in Huntsville.

Next week’s weather pattern is reminiscent of November 1966, but will it produce the same results? Some of our model guidance thinks so.

The ‘sure thing’ we know about the forecast for next week is that it’s getting cold. True ‘Arctic’ air blows into North Alabama and Tennessee Monday behind some rain.

The main question mark is how much moisture is left behind to be converted to wintry weather. Another good question would be how much would melt away because of relatively warm ground.

Don’t count on snow, but it does look very interesting for this time of year. Sometimes the patterns of November come back later in the winter season.

-Jason

